Anti-encroachment operation on Murree Road continues

Staff Reporter

Anti-encroachment operation for eradication of commercial activities from the Right of Way of Murree Road in the Malpur area being conducted by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) remained continue on Tuesday. During this operation several illegally constructed shops, rooms, kiosks, boundary walls and other constructions were razed and around 150 kanals of state land was got vacated from illegal occupants.

The operation was participated by the entire staff of Enforcement Directorate while assisted by officers and revenue staff of ICT, heavy contingent of Islamabad Police. In order to cater any untoward stations Rangers and other authorities were also deployed. Heavy machinery of Machinery Pool Organization Directorate of CDA was also used to demolish illegal constructions. During the operation carried out on Tuesday, 60 shops, 65 rooms, 10 boundary walls, 39 washrooms, three (03) water bores, 12 sheds, one (1) water tank and six (06) kiosks were demolished.

