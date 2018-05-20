Anti encroachment operation in progress

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Town Officer Regulation Shahzad Gohar said that anti encroachment operation was going on successfully in Ramadan ul Mubarrak and adjacent densely populated areas had been made clear.

Talking to APP, he said the operation would continue against encroachments without any fear.

He informed the operation would remain operative till the elimination of encroachments in the area. He asked the shopkeepers to remove all encroachments themselves else their goods will be confiscated and auctioned. He also said that he would also take action against departmental staff for their helping the encroachment mafia.

He said that strict action was being taken against those creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

Earlier, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation at Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, China Market and Namak Mandi Bazaar. During operation, the enforcement staff with the help of police confiscated the electronic appliances placed out of the shops.—APP