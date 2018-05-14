Anti-encroachment operation continue in city areas

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Town Officer Regulation Shahzad Gohar said that anti-encroachment operation is going on successfully in the city and adjacent densely populated areas have been made clear. Talking to APP, he said the operation would continue against encroachments without any fear.

He informed the operation would remain operative till the elimination of encroachments in the area. He asked the shopkeepers to remove all encroachments themselves else their goods will be confiscated and auctioned. He also said that he will also take action against departmental staff for their helping the encroachment mafia. He said that strict action is being taken against those creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

Earlier, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation at Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, China Market and Namak Mandi Bazaar. During operation, the enforcement staff with the help of police confiscated the electronic appliances placed out of the shops. The enforcement squad also removed the stallholders and also took away with them a number of pushcarts on the occasion.—APP