Anti-encroachment operation on banks of Nullah Leh accelerated

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

In order to mitigate flood damages during the monsoon season particularly in low lying areas, ongoing anti encroachment operation along the banks of Nullah Lai has been accelerated. According to Deputy Commissioner Office spokesman, encroachments along the banks of Nullah Lai are being demolished in the operation. In case of any flooding, all operational responsibilities will be on Rescue-1122 while relief activities will be carried out by civil defence.

The leaves of civil defence personnel and volunteers have been cancelled and they are on red alert.

Over 200 volunteers have been deployed in low lying areas including Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Rattaamral, New Katarian and other vulnerable points.

The Revenue Department, Civil Defence, Education Department personnel besides human resource of other departments will perform duties in relief camp while the Health Department would provide medicines and ensure availability of doctors and para-medical staff in the relief camps.

In case of any flood, the contingent of triple one brigade will also remain on red alert.

On the directives of Punjab government, all authorities concerned are fully alert during the monsoon and have taken steps for tackling any emergency.

The Punjab government has increased compensation amount of natural calamities from Rs500,000 to Rs800,000. All out efforts will be made to save the lives of citizens. According to Managing Director WASA Raja Shoukat Mahmood, the city have been divided into four zones including Liaquat Bagh, Bagh Sardaran, Sattellite Town and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed and all arrangements to pump out rain water particularly from low lying areas have been finalized. He said WASA personnel are fully alert besides a control room set up to monitor flood situation in the city. In case of any emergency or complaint, the citizens can contact on 051-5555489.

He said dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai have been completed before the start of Monsoon.

He informed that to cope with expected flood, WASA has chalked out a comprehensive plan and its staff would remain on high alert till September 30. He said heavy machinery including Sucker Machines, Jetting Machines, Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines, De-watering Sets and Water Boozers are in working condition and deployed at the Flood Response Units. Strict action will be taken against those found throwing garbage, building material and solid waste in Nullahs and cases will also be registered against the violators, he added.