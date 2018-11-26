Anti-encroachment operation

The Anti-Encroachment Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Saturday launched an operation against encroachment in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. The anti-encroachment team, assisted by a heavy contingent of police personnel, has begun the operation from Time Square. Makeshift Food Street and other encroachments at several locations including near Civic Centre and Expo Centre have been razed to ground. It is pertinent to mention here that the 10th four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-2018 will commence on November 27 at Karachi Expo Centre.

According to reports, as many as 2500 shops were demolished at Empress Market and its adjoining Daudpota Road during the anti-encroachment drive. Similarly 480 illegal shops were demolished in the city’s Sohrab Goth area. While 150 shops at Sarmad Shaheed Road were also bulldozed. The top court on October 27 had directed Mayor Karachi to remove all encroachments from the city’s amenity plots and pavements with the help of law enforcement agencies and granted a 15-day deadline to city authorities for compliance of its orders.

TAHIR SAMEEN

Karachi

