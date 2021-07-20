Anti-encroachment official accused of abduction for ransom

The anti-encroachment officials have been found involved in abduction for ransom in Karachi which led the authorities to suspend the in-charge of Korangi district.

The director of the anti-encroachment department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) said that in-charge KorangiDistrict Saad Baloch has been suspended after a citizen filed a complaint against some officials for abduction for ransom.

A call recording of the officials has also surfaced after the affected citizen sought the registration of a case against abduction for ransom against the anti-encroachment officials.

The complaint stated that the anti-encroachment department’s Korangi in-charge Saad Baloch and Waqas alias Asim had abducted him and demand Rs500,000 ransom. Later, they released him after receiving a Rs100,000 ransom.

Earlier on July 17, Gulistan-e-Johar police officials had conducted a raid at the Special Investigation Unit where they recovered 65-tola stolen gold and cash from the possession of SIU cops in Karachi.

Six SIU officials had been arrested by the raiding team of Gulistan-e-Johar police station besides recovering the stolen gold and cash.

The arrested cops include a sub-inspector (SI), two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three officials.