Anti-encroachment drives launched

Kohat

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Khalid Ilyas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sahibzada Najeeb Ullah and Additional Assistant Commissioner Sahibzada Sami Ullah with all other concerned departments have launched a seven-day anti-encroachment drives to clear encroachments on both sides of the main irrigation canal.

During the anti-encroachment drives the administration used heavy machinery by removing encroachment from around 28 feet area on both side of the canal while some areas have 20 feet encroachment which has been removed by using heavy machines.

Talking to media, Sahibzada Najeeb Ullah thanked the people of Jarma area for removing all the encroachments on voluntarily basis. He said the anti-encroachment drives would be continued without discrimination. He said staff of TMA have already kicked off their anti-encroachment drives and also served notices to those who are illegally occupying the land.—APP