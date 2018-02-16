Anti-encroachment drive

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscated 708 handcarts, 4282 counters and other goods during January from different markets in its grand operation against encroachments to make the RCB areas encroachment free.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the ongoing grand anti-encroachment operation launched on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saima Shah was accelerated during last month and the rules violators were also imposed heavy fines amounting to over Rs4.4 million. Sheds illegally installed outside shops in various commercial areas were also removed, he informed. He said, the operation would continue without fear or favour till the elimination of the encroachments.— APP