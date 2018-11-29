Anti-encroachment drive underway on SC’s directives: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Thursday said anti-encroachment drive is underway on the directives of the Supreme Court.

In his statement, the city’s mayor said, drive targeting, illegal structures’ razing from the metropolis is being carried out in the light of the top court orders.

Encroachment made on the public parks, nullahs and government’s land in the city is being removed, the mayor continued.

“Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) is supervising the campaign to demolish encroachment from the city,” said Waseem Akhter.

The mayor said a list of 3575 shopkeepers who were affected during the campaign, has been made for provision of alternatives to them, so that they can continue their livelihood.

Yesterday, anti-encroachment cell of KMC, had removed several encroachments from city’s Akbar road, Madison market and Federal-B area.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least three Karachi Development Authority (KDA) officials were injured after they came under attack during an anti-encroachment operation in Korangi’s area of Mehran town.

As per details, the land grabbers and locals had pelted stones and opened fire on the anti-encroachment teams as they arrived to demolish illegal constructions.

Police had done aerial firing to disperse the enraged protesters and shifted the injured officials to hospital.

The KMC on November 17 had submitted a report to the commissioner Karachi, apprising about implementation on the directives of the Supreme Court regarding anti-encroachment operation in the city.

According to the report, as many as 2500 shops were razed at Empress Market and its adjoining Daudpota Road during the anti-encroachment drive. Similarly 480 illegal shops were demolished in the city’s Sohrab Goth Area. While 150 shops at Sarmad Shaheed Road were also bulldozed.

