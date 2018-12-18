Anti- encroachment drive in educational institutions

Staff Reporter

The city government have decided to launch an anti-encroachment operation to remove encroachments from the colleges during the winter vacations. The encroachers are running shops, nurseries and other business at the encroached plots of government colleges.

The encroachers had grabbed land and built shops alongside the government college premises in Musa Colony area of Karachi.

The land of the sports grounds of Gulshan-e-Maymar College was also encroached by the land grabbers. The illegal occupants of land have built shops at APWA College Karimabad and Saudabad College in Malir. Moreover, a nursery of plants being run at Superior Science College.

The city authorities have launched an anti-encroachment operation on the orders of the Supreme Court to remove illegal shops, others businesses being run on the illegally encroached state land. Under the court orders thousands of illegal structures have been razed and removed from Karachi’s iconic Empress Market and other markets in city.

Share on: WhatsApp