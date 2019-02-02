As we all know that for the last two months an anti-encroachment drive has been going on in Karachi on the orders of Chief Justice of Pakistan. It is good to see that no one is spare from this operation whether he is an owner of famous restaurant or an ordinary shop. In this operation the land around the iconic Empress Market had been recovered by demolishing almost 1000 illegally built shops and apartments.

In so many areas of Karachi such as Lalukhait, Sadder, Liaqtabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Koarangi, Shah Faisal etc operation against illegal construction of huge markets, shops, restaurants, signboards and even houses had/has been going on. Illegal construction of markets, shops, signboards and houses exceeding their allotted land are a source of visual pollution, because when something is built illegally, there is no proper planning.

A lot of people doing business illegally on residential land spare from giving tax to government, as they are not registered, but they bribed some corrupt government officials, so they can run their business. We would like to appreciate CJP, Sindh government and Mayor for their efforts. We will be happier and love to see if CJP and Sindh government provide alternate place to people who have been affected from this operation, because they had built illegal shops under supervision of corrupt government officials and paid for it. Stern action should be taken against these corrupt officials, so this cannot happen again.

KOMAL PERVAIZ AKHTER

Karachi

