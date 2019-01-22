The anti-encroachment is a commendable drive by KMC. It would surely provide much needed space especially in the narrow streets of the city. But this drive in Karachi’s commercial areas has taken a heavy toll on the poor and working classes. This action has made their lives more miserable. The shops and pushcarts of the daily wagers have been demolished and thrown away. However, the poor who could hardly make the both ends meet, suffer badly after this drive. In fact, a number of the poor have come out of their homes in order to protest against this drive. However, the daily wagers who even used to pay the rents for years, have also been evicted badly. Indeed, they have right to protest in this regard. Moreover, when it comes to the anti-encroachment drive, it applies to all and sundry. There ought not to be a slight difference between the poor earners and the rich running big markets. However, there is an element of duplicity. The shops and markets of the bigwigs are being saved. Much ease is given to them when they pay some extra amount to the concerned authorities. Whereas, hundreds of daily wagers and hawkers are being victimized by the drive. Most importantly, the anti-encroachment drive should keep demolishing the illegal occupied lands but it ought to be impartial. All the illegal lands of either the poor or the rich must be demolished equally.

AMMAR ASLAM

Sukkur

Share on: WhatsApp