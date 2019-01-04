Anti-drug campaign launched

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration Thursday launched a special campaign against drugs to raise awareness among citizens with special focus to youth about the harmful effects of drugs. Under the campaign literature for creating awareness against tobacco is being distributed and road-shows are also being arranged in different areas of federal capital including Karachi Company, Sector F-11 and along Kashmir highway. According to ICT spokesman Dr Asif Raheem, additional deputy commissioner Islamabad is leading the campaign against the drug use. Besides that the city administration has continued its drive against quacks and sealed six more medical centres in the jurisdiction of police station Tarnol including arrest of eight persons. Naveed, Haris, Khattak, Jinnah medical centers, Khyber Hospital and Maternity Home and Hope Care Hospital were sealed for not following the instructions of PMDC and absence of doctors, poor hygienic conditions, fake laboratories and untrained staff members.—APP

