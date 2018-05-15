Anti-drug awareness drive kicks off in educational institutes

Staff Reporter

An Anti-Drug Awareness drive under the banner of Punjab School Education Department, Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) and Phoenix Foundation for Research & Development (PFRD) kicked off today in the provincial capital. A special seminar was conducted at Government Shuhada-e-APS Memorial Model Girls High School, Model Town in which CEO Education Authority Dr. Bashir Zahid Goraya, Principal of the school Munawar Tabasum, team leader SMU Mohammad Abdul Malik, Hamza Tariq, CEO Phoenix Foundation Dr. Noor ul Zaman Rafique and social worker Shaista Khawar spoke at the occasion.

The speakers while emphasizing the role that all walks of life can play in discouraging the use of drugs among students, appreciated the campaign initiated on the special direction of the Chief Minister Punjab. It was revealed that initially this anti-drug awareness campaign has been launched in five schools of Lahore, but it will be gradually extended to all government and private educational institutions of Punjab.

The speakers also expressed concern that at some places, the drug mafia was putting drugs in candies and toffees to make students addicted to them, but stressed that such heinous motives can be foiled with the help of parents and the teachers.

During the seminar, it was strongly recommended that students should be engaged in healthy activities like sports, poster competitions and paintings to discourage the use of drugs. .