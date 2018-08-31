Anti-dengue squads formed

Rawalpindi

The District Health Authority (DHA) has constituted four anti-dengue squads for surveillance of dengue in the district.

Talking to media, Chief Executive Officer (DHA), Dr Khalid Mehmood said that to control dengue four squads comprising on nine persons have been formed, adding the squads would perform their duties round the clock during shifts.

The CEO said that the squads would work under distract supervisors and their reports would be sent to provincial government on daily basis. He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation.—APP

