Anti dengue spray demanded

Rawalpindi

People belonging to various localities have demanded anti dengue spray to kill the germs. The residents of the different areas demanded anti dengue spray including Dhoke Elhai Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, of Raheemabad, Waris Khan, Bani, Asghar Mall,Bagh Sardaran, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Ganjmandi as the dengue threat looming, the areas are always neglected and cleanliness arrangements were not upto the expectation.

Bilal Muhammad Raja resident of Dhoke Elahi Bukush said that there were no arrangements of cleanliness and dengue threat is looming due to garbage and filth while he alleged that no action is being taken to eradicate the dengue from the area.—APP

