Anti-dengue drive underway

Rawalpindi

Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district health department is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in different areas of the city.

During the campaign, surveillance is continuing to check its occurrence in 46 Union councils of the corporation areas specially in union councils which were declared high risk areas last year.

Talking to APP, the Incharge dengue campaign in Rawal town area Dr Zeeshan said the drive, which is in full swing, would continue till October.

He said it was responsibility of every citizen to play his role to control Dengue for protecting citizens from the dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness and not to allow stagnant water in his surroundings.

He warned that stern action would be taken against the staff deputed in the campaign, if found negligent in performance of their duties.—APP