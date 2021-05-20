Anti-Dengue Day tomorrow in Multan Division

Multan Division Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood has ordered celebration of Anti-Dengue Day on May 22 (tomorrow) across the division.

The commissioner said that general cleaning should be carried out in all government offices on May 22, adding that all disposable items should be disposed of properly.

He directed that presence of head of all government departments should be made mandatory and a focal person should be appointed for cleanliness in the offices especially to control dengue, adding that mosquito repellent will be sprayed in all offices.

Javed Akhtar said that everyone will have to play due role to check growth of dengue. Citizens can contact the toll free number 080099000 for dengue information#