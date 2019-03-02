Rawalpindi

A meeting was held to review anti dengue activities here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhwa chaired the meeting and monitored the performance of various departments for the eradication of dengue.

Commissioner directed to gear up anti dengue activities further and warned that no laxity would be tolerated.

He said that dengue can only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts as dengue is our common enemy, therefore every individual and government departments should discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

Additional Commissioner Saima Younas, ADCG Maleha Jamal and others officials attended the meeting.—APP

