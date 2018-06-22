Anti-dengue activities should be continued proactively: Minister

Staff Reporter

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jawad Sajid Khan has directed the health department, relevant organizations as well as the district administration in the province to proactively continue the anti-dengue activities in sensitive districts as per previous practice and procedure. No leniency will be tolerated in this regard as breeding hotspots of dengue mosquitoes can be increased and therefore, full attention should be given to dengue surveillance.

He issued these directions while presiding over the first meeting of cabinet committee for anti-dengue, here today. Special secretary primary & secondary health Dr. Faisal Zahoor, chairman dengue experts advisory group Prof. Faisal Masood, member DEAG Dr. Somia Iqtidar, Prof. Waseem Akram, Additional DG (dengue control) Dr. Saeed Ahmed Ghumman, Deputy Secretary (primary health) Dr. Yadullah, CEO (health) Lahore Dr. Shehnaz, senior representatives of different departments including the PITB were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Faisal Masood said that dengue disease is moving from urban areas to suburban localities and therefore, scope of dengue surveillance is needed to be further extended by district administrations in Punjab. Dr. Saeed Ghumman gave a briefing about the situation of dengue in the province and said that decline in dengue related activities has been witnessed by some departments and districts which is a matter of concern.

Health Minister said that decline in anti-dengue activities will not be tolerated and added that dengue surveillance and case response should be continued as like the past. In cities and areas where such activities are less, the same should be improved and awareness campaigns should be launched to raise public awareness against the disease of dengue.

Medical Superintendent of Jinnah Hospital Lahore Dr. Asim Hameed has said that four lifts are fully functional in the hospital and needs of patients and their attendants are being fulfilled amicably.

A total of eight lifts were installed in the hospital and among them, seven were out of order since long. The hospital administration has repaired the three lifts by working day and night and the expenditures are borne out by the philanthropists.

He said that repair work of other two lifts has also been started and these will be rectified within two weeks with a cost of Rs. 19 lakh. This way, six lifts will be available to the patients and other people.

Other two lifts are totally unrepairable and new lifts will be installed in place of them for which necessary steps have already been started to facilitate the people, concluded the MS.