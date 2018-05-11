Anti-dengue activities required to control dengue: Salman Rafique

LAHORE :Advisor to Cheif Minister on Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique on Friday said that vigorous anti-dengue activities were required to control on the dengue.He said that minor overlook on the surveillance and monitoring dengue activities could change the situation.The minister expressed these views while presiding over the Cabinet Committee meeting on dengue at Civil Secretariat.Besides, Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmed Shah, Senior officers of all the concerned departments attended the meeting while the deputy commissioners and CEOs of Health of other districts participated through video link in the meeting.Chairman of Dengue Experts Advisory Group Prof Faisal Maqsood said that due to rains the chances of dengue breeding had been increased, therefore, the present activities should be continued in the coming days.On this occasion, Secretary Health, Najam Ahmed Shah urged that the necessary instructions from the Services and General Administration Department should also be passed on to the district administrations to continue the present anti-dengue activities in their jurisdiction so that sustainability of dengue control should be ensured in the coming months.

