Anti-covid-19 measures

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Provision of all the facilities as per the jail manual must be provided to the prisoners and all must safe guarded against the coronavirus and all measures must be taken in this context. DIG Prisons Rawalpindi Region Malik Shoukat Feroz said this during his visit to District Jail Attock. On the occasion Superintendent Attock Jail Sheikh Muhammad Ikram and Deputy Superintendent Malik Mustafa Ahmad was also present. DIG visited different barracks, met prisoners and reviewed the arrangements and facilities being provided to the prisoners specially steps being taken to avoid spread of Corona Virus. He directed the jail officers to ensure implementation of SOP issued by the govt in context of coronavirus. DIG Prisons appreciated the efforts of the jail officers and other staff for ensuring better environment to the prisoners.