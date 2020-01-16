Anti-Corruption team raids SBCA office, seizes record

Staff Reporter

A team of anti-corruption police raided the office of Sindh Building Control Authority

(SBCA) here and seized important documents and files on Thursday.According to the details, an ACE

team headed by Assistant Director Tariq Bugti arrived at the office of SBCA and sought record pertinent

to a mega corruption case. But the officials of the SBCA used delaying tactics while providing the record

and created obstacles into the investigations. After taking the record into custody, the ACE team left the

office. During the raid, the ACE team also questioned few officers of SBA. Meanwhile, ACE officials said

that action will be taken against the SBCA officials who were involved in creating hurdles in handing over

the record.Last year on October 25, the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) had arrested at least three

officers of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on the charges of illegal allotment of wedding halls in

Karachi.According to the details, a team of anti-corruption establishment had conducted raid at SBCA

head office and had taken the three officers, Assistant Director Rehan, building inspectors Asif and

Zulfiqar into custody.During the raid, the ACE team had also questioned few officers of SBA Gulshan

Town section for over two hours and seized important documents and files.In December last, the ACE

raided the SBCA office in the Saddar area. The ACE team conducted the raid at the SBCA office in Saddar

on the directives of provincial minister Sohail Anwar Siyal.The raid was part of the ongoing actions of

ACE against corruption and illegal constructions. The officials also seized record during the raid while

further investigations are under way.