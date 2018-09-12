Anti-corruption shoot films competition

Quetta

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has launched a far-reaching anti-corruption short films competition 2018 for media houses aimed to sensitize the masses about the adverse effects of corruption.

The media houses that will clinch first, second and third positions respectively would be rewarded with cash prizes.

Entries are open to the Media Houses, Producers and Writers across the province. Participants will submit their entries to Nab Balochistan while contestants would also submit a copy of their work at [email protected]

Entries will be received from 12 September to 30 October 2018, screening process of the received films will be held in last week of November 2018 by the prominent artists of the country while the winners would be awarded cash prize on 9th December, 2018, World Anti-Corruption Day.

To make the competition more transparent and inspiring, entries would be sent to the renowned media mentors teachers for the evaluation and final assessment of the contents.

The entries submitted by the contestants would be gauged and evaluated by the Jury on international indicators and standards set for the short films.

However, for further queries, evaluation criteria for filming standard short films, Mr Abdul Shakoor Khan, Media Expert NAB Balochistan could be contacted on following numbers, 081, 9204027, 0301-3774120.—APP