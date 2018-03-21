Anti-Corruption Deptt arrests SI Saddar Baroni PS for taking bribe

Rawalpindi

Anti-corruption Rawalpindi Region here on Tuesday arrested a Sub-Inspector Khalil Ahmed of Saddar Barooni Police Station for taking Rs 20,000 bribe.

According to details, on the directive of director anti corruption Rawalpindi region, Arif Raheem, Inspector Amjad Shahzad circle officer Rawalpindi conducted a trap raid and netted the accused Khalil Ahmed red handed who was taking Rs 20000 bribe money. The raid was conducted under the supervision of raiding magistrate Waqar Hussain Gondal.—APP