Anti-Corruption Dept registered 319 FIRs in 2018

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday was informed that 319 FIRs were registered and 1017 enquiries were conducted while departmental action against 2368 officials was taken in 2018.

The Advisor was informed about this in a yearly performance report presented to him by Chairman, Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh, Mukhtar Ahmad Soomro, said a statement issued here. He said that 665 enquiries were disposed of on the grounds of non-availability of evidences.

The Chairman Anti-Corruption said that 76 enquiries were deferred, while 111 cases were reopened for enquiries following the receipts of evidences.

