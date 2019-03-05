Anti-Corruption Department to file FIR against Karachi BISE

The Anti-Corruption department has decided to register FIR against Chairman of Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi.

The Department officials have found evidence of changing results of examinations in the intermediate board, according to sources.

It has collected 179 copies of papers in which the marks and results of students were changed, sources said.

In all these copies the marks have been changed with the permission of the chairman of the board, sources said.

According to sources, the Chairman of Intermediate Board Professor Inaam Ahmed and former controller of examinations have been included in the investigation.

The sources also claimed that the students were passed with handsome marks in good grade for getting hefty amounts of money.

The sources, referring the extent of the scandal, said that a candidate who had two marks, was awarded additional 58 marks in Chemistry paper.

The students were granted from minimum four to 66 additional marks illegally.

A student who had earned only seven marks in English was awarded 70 marks, while another student with originally 12 marks was granted 72 marks, sources said.

Even, a student who had got 37 marks was given 60 numbers with 97 marks in aggregate.—INP

