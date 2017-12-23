Anti-Corruption Day celebrated at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

A seminar under the theme of “Say No to Corruption” to celebrate the Anti-Corruption Day held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University on Friday. Speakers focused on character building to eliminate the effect of corruption from our society by narrating evidences from Islam and other social aspects such as Marsh Mallow Effects.

They stressed the need of social justice, good governance, fair and equal distribution of resources and owing the responsibilities.

Col ® Shehzad Bhatti, Ex Director General NAB was the chief guest while Prof. Dr Sarwat N. Mirza was the guest of honor at the seminar. The seminar was attended by Deans, Directors, faculty members and a large number of students.

Col ® Shehzad Bhatti, while addressing stressed the need of integrity, equality and other moral values to earn a respectable life. He focused on the character building of students for the personality and social development.

Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Sarwat N. Mirza emphasized the students and faculty to implement the knowledge and groom the personalities through character building to be a role model in real lives and said, “ Integrity and discipline are the keys to successful life.”