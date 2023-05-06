Anti-Corruption cell launches investigation into Karachi Zoo and Safari Park

The Anti-Corruption department has started an investigation into the activities of Karachi Zoo and Safari Park. Karachi Zoo’s director, accounts officer, tender clerk, accountant, and cashier have been told to appear in court with the records of all the animals alive and dead in the zoo.The Anti-corruption department has also asked for the records of the senior director, director, and deputy directors. As well as details of the budget and audit, all purchase records, and details of the auction of goods so far.The zoo administration has also been asked to present details of all the bills, vouchers, and bank accounts of the zoo since 2022.

Details of monthly income and expenses in the zoo since 2022, as well as records of vendors and contractors and payments, and details of veterinary doctors posted at the zoo, have also been sought.

The challans and deposit submitted to the government treasury by the zoo administration since 2022, details of the contractors’ dues, and all records of the director safari park will be presented on May 9, 2023.An inquiry has been initiated into complaints of irregularities in government funds in the Safari Park. Director Safari Park has been asked for the lock book, monthly account file, payroll book, entry fee, and parking fee records.

Details of the purchase of medicines and food from safari park management, details of income from animal riding, safari coach vouchers, and other sources of safari park management have also been sought.

Petition filed for registration of a case against Elephant Noor Jehan’s death. A petition was filed in the court to register a case against the Administrator Karachi and the Director of Karachi Zoo, in which the petitioner stated that he came to know about the elephant’s death from the media. The petitioner said that Noor Jahan died due to criminal negligence and that administrator Karachi, the Karachi Zoo director, and other employees were involved in this negligence.

The petition said that many animals have died due to negligence in the past and requested that SHO Garden police record the statement of the petitioner and register a case.