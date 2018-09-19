Anti-corruption cases to be sent to courts in 90 days: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab is continuing interaction with all segments of the society since his advisor-ship in the provincial cabinet as he held meetings with media organizations, media houses, visiting educational and health institutions to abreast the people about the governmental activities under PPP government in the province.

In this regard the Advisor Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab today along with the Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi and senior officers of Information Department Ms. Zeenat Jehan and others went around outside his office Information Department without the protocol and security, mingled with the common people and interacted with them, inquired about their common issues and grievances with regard to resolve by the PPP.

On the occasion the Advisor Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the people of province of Sindh are our genuine asset and strength as they reposed and extended their confidence in the leadership of PPP and led to them in power again in General Elections of 2018. He further said that public oriented projects, welfare and well being of the poor masses are the top priority of present PPP Government.

He maintained that the fool proof security arrangements are ensured during Muharramul Haram by deploying of the Law Enforcement Agencies including Police and Rangers. More than thousands Police and Rangers Personnel are kept for Law and Order maintaining in the Ashura days to protect the lives and property of the common people and holding of peaceful gathering and processions.

