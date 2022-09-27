Anti-Corruption ACE summons MNA Javed Latif on land grabbing charges

AMRAIZ KHAN

The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) on Monday summoned PML-N Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Javed Latif on charges of land grabbing. ACE Sheikhupura has summoned the MNA in a case of occupying state land in his district.

ACE also summoned other accused including Munawar Latif and Amjad Latif who were accused of occupying government land. The ACE Sheikhupura will question the PML-N MNA and other accused to proceed with the investigation into the government’s land grabbing case.

Earlier in the month, Javed Latif had been booked under terrorism charges for inciting people against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The first information report (FIR) had been lodged with the Green Town police station, following a press conference of Javed Latif in Islamabad. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman.

The case was registered for inciting people against former Prime Minister Imran Khan by making a false statement.

The complainant accused Javed Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others. Meanwhile, the FIR had stated that top officials of Pakistan Television (PTV) provided full support to the PML-N leader.