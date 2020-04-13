Anti-coronavirus spray carried out in different localities

Staff Reporter

In an effort to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) conducted anti-coronavirus spray and mechanical sweeping and special washing operation in different parts of the district.

According to a spokesman, the teams carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in which almost all the major/minor roads, mosques, of the district including Airport Road, Noor Khan Air Base, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Airport Housing Society, Dhamiyal Road, Liaqat Road, Murree, Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Saydian were part of the operation while cleanliness operation was also carried out in quarantine centres.