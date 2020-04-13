Anti-coronavirus spray carried out in different localities

By
News desk
-
21

Staff Reporter

In an effort to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) conducted anti-coronavirus spray and mechanical sweeping and special washing operation in different parts of the district.
According to a spokesman, the teams carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in which almost all the major/minor roads, mosques, of the district including Airport Road, Noor Khan Air Base, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Airport Housing Society, Dhamiyal Road, Liaqat Road, Murree, Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Saydian were part of the operation while cleanliness operation was also carried out in quarantine centres.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR