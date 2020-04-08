Anti corona arrangements reviewed

BASHIR AHMAD REHMANI HAFIZABAD Present government is taking all concrete and comprehensive measures to protect people from coronavirus and to contain spread of coronavirus in the country while the best solution to remain safe from corona is implementing on preventive measures. This was stated by the Special Assistant of Chief Minister of the Punjab for Sports and tourism, Umer farooq while presiding over a meeting held to review anti-corona arrangements made by the district administration and health department in the district Hafizabad.