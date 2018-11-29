Anti-ageing medication..!

THE last month and a half, has been spent with my daughter in New York, writing my book, and spending time with her ten- month old twin boys. What a joy it’s been watching them; two little bundles of mischief, of laughter, and sheer delight. Seeing them crawl, then learning to stand, and almost walking when I came away and back home!

I’ve come to believe that the antidote to ageing is not medication and exercise, but investing yourself into the lives of the next generation. Through them, you live on. Through their gurgles returns your guffaw, through their falls, your ability to lift and strengthen. Their mischief, your old spirit of adventure, roaring again! Their energy, your zest for life, sparkling afresh! Hold them, cuddle them, play with them, and feel your years dropping away! Hide in their naughtiness, and come out grinning! I remember the story of two little boys, who were excessively naughty.

They were always getting into trouble and their mom knew if any mischief occurred her two boys were probably involved. The boys’ mother heard that a preacher in town had been successful in disciplining children, so she asked if he would speak with her boys. The preacher agreed, but he asked to see them individually.

The mother sent one in the morning, and the other she decided would see the preacher in the afternoon. The preacher, a huge man with a deep booming voice, sat the first brother down and asked him sternly, “Do you know where God is, son?” The boy’s mouth dropped open, but he made no response, sitting there wide-eyed with his mouth hanging open.

So, the preacher repeated the question in an even sterner tone, “Where is God?” Again, the boy made no attempt to answer. The preacher raised his voice even more, shook his finger in the boy’s face and bellowed, “where is God?!”

The boy screamed and bolted from the room, ran directly home and dove into his closet, slamming the door behind him. When his brother found him there, he asked, “What happened?” The younger brother, gasping for breath, replied, “We are in BIG trouble this time! God is missing, and they think we did it!” Even as you laugh, we need to understand that children are young and impressionable, funny and mischievous and should be allowed their freedom to be kids, without being talked down to.

Remember we were children once, but more than just that, here’s our opportunity to become childlike once again, and watch our years fall off! And across ten thousand miles the twins wink at each other, “What’s he saying now?” asks one to the other, “Oh, you know the usual; Grandbob’s Banter..!

