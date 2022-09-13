The blockbuster fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is reportedly close to being finalised after Joshua signed off on all the conditions put forth by the Gypsy king.

Fury, who walked back on his retirement claims once again, called out Joshua last week and proposed two dates to choose from – November 26 at Wembley Stadium or December 3 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The former unified champion has accepted Cardiff on December 3rd as his choice as well as the proposed 60-40 split in Fury’s favour.

Joshua also recently entered the new WBC heavyweight rankings to felicitate the bout between the two heavyweights of boxing.

Despite the potential magnitude of the fight on paper, Anthony Joshua facing Tyson Fury does not have the same hype as it once did.

While Fury has maintained his superstar status with wins over Deontay Wilder and most recently Dillian Whyte, Joshua’s star has faded a smidge after two detrimental losses to Oleksander Usyk.

Usyk not only took all of Joshua’s belts but firmly established himself as Fury’s next opponent for the unification bout which the Brit also favoured. With all eyes on Usyk vs Fury, this fight becomes more of a tune-up for the WBC heavyweight champion.

There also remain concerns that a third straight loss, which many predict will happen, would damage Joshua’s brand even further.

If Fury successfully navigates his way, a fight with Usyk next year is only a formality.