Antalya Diplomacy Forum to commence on March 11.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is set to take place on March 11-13 in a beautiful Antalya resort on the coast of the Mediterranean to find solutions to long-standing regional problems.

In a statement, the forum unveiled this year’s theme, called ‘Recoding Diplomacy.’

About

Antalya Diplomacy Forum is a high-level gathering of professionals, who deal with diplomacy, such as political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers or academics.

It presents an excellent platform for regional and global actors from the spheres of diplomacy, policy, and business to exchange ideas and address international challenges.

ADF was also the first conference held with physical participation and remarkable attendance in the post-pandemic period and was noted as an important event in the field of foreign policy and diplomacy.