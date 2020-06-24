Ansar vows to ensure labourers’ rights

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said that social security hospitals are being constructed for provision of medical facilities to labourers.

He stated this while chairing a meeting on Tuesday which reviewed the important points for 2020-21 budget and progress of ongoing projects of the department.

On this occasion, the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Tanveer Iqbal briefed the minister about ongoing construction progress of Dera Gazi Khan Social Security Hospital and Sargodha Social Security Hospital.

Speaking on this occasion, Ansar Majeed directed to complete the projects within stipulated period of time. He said that no compromise will be made on transparency in the projects. He said that social security hospitals are being constructed for provision of best medical facilities to labourers.

The minister said that the department will ensure the rights of labourers. He apprised that Punjab chief minister lauded the performance of the department. He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being implemented to prevent coronavirus in industries. Ansar Majeed expressed his resolve for best facilities to labourers under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.