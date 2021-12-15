Ansar inaugurates e-balloting for businesses audit established by PESSI

Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan inaugurated the first electronic balloting for annual audit of businesses establishments organized by Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) in its head office, today.

Secretary Labour Dr. Sohail Shahzad and Commissioner Social Security Bilal Haider were also present on this occasion.

The minister said that 18269 enterprises and factories have been included in the balloting which choose self-assessment scheme.

Through this balloting 1827 enterprises have been selected for inspection and their audit would be started form 1st of January.

While after every six months 10% of the companies would be inspected and audited through balloting.

Anser Majeed Khan further stated that, from 2002 to 2013, only 23 companies got registered themselves for self-assessment scheme.