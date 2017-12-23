ANP warns of strong reaction to delay in KP-FATA merger

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Taking strong exception to the delay in merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Awami National Party (ANP) has warned the federal government of the dire consequences if it failed to get the job done forthwith.

“We warn the federal government of strong reaction from the workers of the Awami National Party if the FATA was not merged with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without further delay”, president ANP Asfandyar Wali Khan declared while addressing a big public rally in connection with the death anniversary of a top ANP leader Bahsir Ahmad Bilore.

Asfandyar while casting doubts on the intentions of the PML Nawaz led federal government, the ANP chief said the government was lies repeatedly and befooling the masses over the issue of FATA merger with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asfandyar Wali Khan called for forging unity in the ranks of the People in order to stop the bloodshed of Pakhtuns and step motherly treatment being meted to them. He said ANP was the only party that believed in the philosophy of none- violence and always struggle for the peace and rights of the masses.

The ANP chief lambasted the recently announced US policy regarding Afghanistan and said that there would be more bloodshed and uncertainty in the war-ridden country if the Trump’s policy was implemented in the neighboring country.

Asfandyar also rapped the trump administration for the Middle East turmoil and said the American president’s decision regarding Jerusalem would not be accepted by anyone. He said the UN has also rejected the US decision with majority vote which is big blow to the trump administration.

The ANP president came hard on PTI chief Imran Khan over what he called his (Imran) double standard about corruption and accountability. He said that the PTI chief was silent on corruption charges PTI’s members and KP chief minister. He questioned as to why the Ehtesab commission was not working in the province.

The ANP chief paid rich tributes to Bashir Ahmad Bilore and eulogized his services for the party and the country. Bilore , it may be recalled was martyred in a deadly bomb blast in historic Qissa Khawani Bazaar along with nine other people including party leaders and police officials five years back.