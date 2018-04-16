ANP warns against delay in FATA merger, rolling back of 18th amendment

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Reiterating demand of FATA merger into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the Central president of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan Sunday called for merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before next general elections. Addressing a public meeting of the party in Buner that was also addressed by ANP’s provincial president Amir Haider Khan Hoti and other leaders, the ANP Supremo also warned against any attempt to rolling back of the 18th Amendment.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said that the ANP had given identity to Pakhtunkhwa by renaming the province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He claimed that no corruption case against any ANP’s leaders was proved. He said, ”I am ready to be hanged if corruption charges proved against me.” The ANP chief demanded of the government to merge FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before next general elections for giving representation to FATA in provincial assembly.

Asfandyar said that the party would take to the streets if 18th Amendment was amended. He went on to say that there were no corruption allegations on any member and minister of the party. He said, “If any member of his family is proven guilty of corruption then he must be hanged.” Criticizing his political opponents, he said that graft cases would be opened against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak after his tenure.

He said that the Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MML) was not endeavoring for Islam, but for Islamabad. While almost all the political forces of the country, it may be recalled, have been demanding granting equal rights to the tribal folk and early merger of FATA with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it is the Jamiat-e-Ulema-e Islam (JUI) and its secretary general Maulan Fazal ur Rehman who is a close ally of the incumbent government and a coalition partner, that is opposing the FATA merger with KP tooth and nail.