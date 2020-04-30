ANP to protest changes in 18th amendment

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Awami National Party (ANP) Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan on Thursday said that his party would be on roads despite COVID-19 pandemic if any changes were planned to be made in the 18th constitutional amendment. He said that any changes in the amendment would bring them on the roads. “It is not a child’s play to bring any changes to 18th amendment or National Finance Commssion (NFC) Award,” he warned. His remarks came in the back drop of the reports that the federal government has decided to revisit the National Finance Commission (NFC) award and 18th amendment. According to sources, the federal government has contacted several political parties for the key changes in the NFC award and 18th amendment.