ANP to resist any undemocratic setup, attempts to derail system: Asfandyar Wali

PESHAWAR :President Awami National Party, Asfandyar Wali Khan Saturday said the ongoing democratic process was facing a looming threat and if present system was derailed ANP would rise to theoccasion and resist it with full strengthen. Addressing a huge public gathering here, Asfandayr Wali said rumors regarding technocrat setup were circulating, but any attempt to derail the ongoing democratic process would be resisted. The public gathering among others was also addressed by Central General Secretary ANP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and former Chief Minister KP, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti. He said all the institutions should work within their constitutional ambit and fulfill responsibilities in greater interest of masses. Asfandyar regretted that those busy in cursing the parliament would participate in the next coming election. He said it was astonishing that the PTI chief had claimed that all its members had given resignations to him, but on contrary parliamentarians of PTI were denying the statement. He also criticized the political opponents and said they were prioritizing their own objectives rather serving the masses. Veteran politician also criticized PTI chief over Mardan incident saying where was the performance

Orignally published by APP