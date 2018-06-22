ANP, PTI at loggerheads for PK-65 Nowshera

Peshawar

As General Elections 2018 is drawing nearer, electioneering has gained momentum in Nowshera district where tough electoral battle is expected between ANP stalwart, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and PTI’s leader, Mian Khalique Rehman for PK-65 Nowshera.

ANP Central Secretary General and former Information Minister, Mian Iftikhar Hussain is posing tough challenge to former MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Mian Khaleequr Rehman, who had comfortably won 2013 General Elections.

PTI had again fielded Mian Khaliqur Rehman from this constituency who defeated Mian Iftikhar Hussain with a big margin of around 13,597 votes during 2013 General Election. However, Mian Khaliq had lost 2008 election to Mian Iftikhar Hussain by a thin margin of around 200 votes.

Political observers said tough job was now ahead of PTI stalwart to retain his seat in the upcoming election as Mian Iftikhar is now in comfortable position to run his political campaign compare to last election in which he was facing serious life threats.