ANP promises reforms in police, economy

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday unveiled manifesto for the upcoming general elections with peace and security topping the document. Party’s manifesto committee chairman Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the party priorities included formation of special policy to counter terror incidents, peace restoration, employment for youths and development of agriculture sector along with several other welfare projects.

The party also announced to promote Urdu, Pashto, English and Chinese languages. The party also announced empowerment of women and education for all children. The ANP manifesto also promises reforms Police, Judicious system and economy.

Main Iftikhar said that the party would be working to actualise all powers that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had yet to exercise under the 18th Amendment that gave autonomy to the provinces. He said that tribal areas that had become new districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offered an opportunity as well as challenge for ANP as it needed to assure them with basic rights.