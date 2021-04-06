ANP parts ways with PDM over show-cause notices’ issue

PESHAWAR – Awami National Party (ANP) announced on Tuesday to withdraw from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) days after it was issued show-caused notice over supporting PPP candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani for the seat of Senate opposition leader.

Addressing a press conference following a party meeting on the matter, ANP vice president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said that his party is not more part of the opposition alliance, which was already in questions since PPP fielded its candidate for Senate opposition leader.

He said that the some political parties wanted to use the opposition alliance for their personal interests, adding that PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and General Secretary Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should have taken decision as leader of the platform instead member of their respective political parties.

Cracked has started emerging in the alliance, which was formed in September 2020, when PPP objected to the PDM’s decision of resigning from the assemblies in order to put pressure on the government.

The cracks went deeper after PPP managed to get appointed Yousaf Raza Gillani as Senate leader opposition instead of lending support to PDM-backed Azam Nazir Tarar.

