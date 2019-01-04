ANP jumps to the rescue of PPP

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Jumping to rescue Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the Central president of ANP Asfandyar Wali Khan has said the party was being subjected to victimization in Sindh province that must be stopped.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday he alleged that opposition was being eliminated in the country under the garb of accountability.

He also expressed concern over reports about changes in 18th Amendment.

The ANP chief regretted that no efforts were made in penalizing SSP Rao Anwar adding the alleged killer of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud and other Pakhtuns has been retired but was not punished.

ANP Supremo also alleged that a dangerous game was being played regarding Afghanistan issue and maintained that if the Afghan government was not accepted as party to the dispute, then Taliban’s tenure like situation may return in Afghanistan.

How can we expect amicable resolution of Afghan issue when the party to the dispute was not accepted in the process? Indirectly opposing the involvement of Taliban in the peace parlays the ANP Chief said if compromise was made with Taliban, then the IS would resume its activities in Afghanistan.

The ANP leader supported the stance of Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao that the Pakhtuns must sit together and suggest a solution to the problem.

Asfandyar demanded of the government to make public the investigation into to SP Tahir Dawar kidnapping and assassination. He opined that had the successive governments implemented the National Action Plan (NAP), Haroon Bilore and Tahir Dawar like tragedies would not have taken place.

