ANP issues tickets for general elections

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The parliamentary board of ANP Tuesday announced candidates from eight more National and Provincial Assemblies constituencies for the upcoming general elections of 2018.

The meeting of the board held here with provincial president ANP, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti in the chair was also attended by the provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak and members including Aimal Wali Khan and Khurshid Khattak.

According to the decision the board has issued ticket for NA-29 Peshawar to Alamgir Khan Khalil while Misbahullah Babar and Nazir Ahmad Gujar will the party candidates from NA-12 Battagram and NA-07 Dir Lower respectively. Similarly, Sardar Ahmad Khan will the ANP candidate from PL-01 Chitral, Raja Ameer Zaman PK-11 Dir Upper, Ashfaq Khan Khalil PK-73 Peshawar, Sherullah Wazir PK-96 D.I.Khan and Taimur Ali Khan from PK-97 D.I. Khan respectively.

Meanwhile, the chairman, parliamentary board, ANP Ameer Haider Khan Hoti has directed the office bearers, workers and writers of the party for running effective election campaign for the upcoming general elections and delivering of the message of the party in an argumentum, organized and consecutive manner. He said that besides exhibiting unity in their ranks, they should also have to day-night to ensure the success of the party candidates.