ANP invites applications from election candidates

Peshawar

Provincial president, ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer Haider Khan Hoti has invited applications from the interested candidates for the remaining National and provincial assembly constituencies of the changes and newly conducted delimitations.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Parliamentary Board of the party here in Bacha Khan Markaz Tuesday with Chairman, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti. The interested candidates have been asked to submit their applications during the period from March 13 till the end of the current month along with the fee with the secretary parliamentary board.

In the meanwhile, interested candidates on the women and minorities reserved seats in National and provincial assemblies have also been asked to submit their applications during the same period.—APP