ANP district leader shot dead over old enmity

Swabi

Armed man gunned down a local leader of Awami National Party (ANP) here on Sunday and escaped the scene. Police said that accused Sabz Ali Shah over old enmity opened indiscriminate fire at his opponent Zarwali Shah in Kotha area of Swabi.

As a result of firing Zarwali Shah was killed on the spot and the accused fled the scene of the crime. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the Topi police, after registering a case against the murderer, started raids for his arrest.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Shangla that at least two people died and six others injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge here on Sunday.

Protest held against absence of ambulance in hospital to shift the injured. Police said that a jeep heading to Pagori from Beley Baba area of Shangla skidded off road and it fell into a ravine.

Two identified as Sajid s/o Shereen and Sanaullah s/o Fazl Ahad died in the accident while six others including Fazl Ahad, Khuda Bux, Kifayatullah, Mahaz, Ijaz and Arifullah were injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where condition of two wounded people was stated to be serious. Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was also held against the absence of ambulance to shift the injured and bodies to hospital.—INP