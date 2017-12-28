ANP delegation calls on Sindh Governor

Staff Reporter

A delegation of the Awami National Party (ANP) led by its Sindh President Senator Shahi Syed Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair at Governor House.

They exchanged views on political activities in the province, development projects, growth in economic activities in Karachi and other matters, said a statement issued here.

Governor Zubair said that his doors are open for all political parties and he will take all political forces along with him. He said that for the stable law and order situation in the province he would continue to coordinate with all stakeholders, because resolution to the problems of the province is his top priority.

Adding that all political parties should have freedom and opportunities to hold political events in

the province. Zubair said that Karachi is the economic hub of the country and any activity which occurs here leaves an impact on economy of the country.

All parties jointly will have to work for the development of Sindh province, he said. He further said that the federal government’s Karachi Package will help resolve issues of the mega city.

Senator Shahi Syed, on the occasion, appreciated the vision of the Governor regaring the welfare of the people. He said that talks are continue with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for the cooperation in upcoming general elections.